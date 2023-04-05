Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. 332,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,726. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

