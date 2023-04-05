Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,802 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. 2,543,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,715. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

