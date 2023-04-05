Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

INTC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 19,803,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,869,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

