Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Willdan Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Willdan Group worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,486,807 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,088.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $238,265. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

