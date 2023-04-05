WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.98

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 111491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $560.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

