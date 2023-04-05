WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 2%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 35,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 52,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

