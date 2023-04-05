Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 605419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.