Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

