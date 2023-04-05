Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Up 2.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

