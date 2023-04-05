Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and approximately $4,732.10 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02050379 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,242.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

