Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.10. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,636 shares trading hands.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.