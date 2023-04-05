XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 128,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
