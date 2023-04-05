XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 128,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.