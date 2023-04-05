XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $308.48 million and $161,653.12 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

