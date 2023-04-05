Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 537,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DBJP traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 2,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

