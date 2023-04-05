XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Financial Analysis

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% European Wax Center 3.51% 33.40% 9.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XWELL and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XWELL and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.41 $3.35 million ($0.17) -1.88 European Wax Center $207.35 million 5.82 $7.28 million $0.18 106.89

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

XWELL has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

European Wax Center beats XWELL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

