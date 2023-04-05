Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.