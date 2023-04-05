YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

