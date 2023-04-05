YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk



Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

