YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $205.46. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

