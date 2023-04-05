YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $318.85 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.86 and a 200-day moving average of $299.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

