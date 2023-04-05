Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

ISRG opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

