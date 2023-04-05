Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $343,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

SUI opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

