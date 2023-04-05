Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $426,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

Pool Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $327.48 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

