Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $263,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.