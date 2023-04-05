Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

