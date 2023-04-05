Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,620 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.
Intellia Therapeutics Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
