Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $354,000 Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 295,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.94. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

