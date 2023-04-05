Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 264,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,504. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

