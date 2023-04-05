Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 55,000 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000. Rogers makes up about 3.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ROG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

