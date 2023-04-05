Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. Block accounts for about 2.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,671 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,833. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 1,647,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,800,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

