Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 45,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 435,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.