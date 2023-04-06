12,384 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

