12,833 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.