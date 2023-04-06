178,840 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by True Signal LP

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,817,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,424. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.93.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

