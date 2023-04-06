2,285 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. 419,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,897. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

