23,002 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

