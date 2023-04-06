2,524 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLI opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.