2,664 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,664 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $859,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

