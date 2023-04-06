27,037 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after buying an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $228.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

