2,793 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.42. 149,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,164. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.