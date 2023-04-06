2,957 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.