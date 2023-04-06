2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 2,505 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGIS. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 447.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

About 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

The 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US companies that meet 2nd Amendment and border security social criteria. EGIS was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

