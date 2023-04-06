3,403 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,601,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 309,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $75.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.