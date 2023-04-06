4,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 263,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,152. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

