4,664 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

