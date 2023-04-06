47,935 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by True Signal LP

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.8% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in DoorDash by 74.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 184.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 1,402,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,166. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.