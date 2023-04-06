49,213 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by True Signal LP

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. 853,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,425. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

