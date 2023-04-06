5,127 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

