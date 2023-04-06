5,138 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $40.64 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

