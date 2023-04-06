84,927 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. FOX makes up about 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

FOXA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,319. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.